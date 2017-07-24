Hilary Rowland Lugano, Switzerland

Where Switzerland and Italy meet is a place so magical you’ll never want to leave.

Lugano. They call it the “Monte Carlo of Switzerland”, and (unlike Monte Carlo), it has no pretense (despite the fact that they film James Bond there). At the intersection of the Swiss Alps and Italy, Lake Lugano’s scenic beauty attracts adventurers from around the world.

The town of Lugano is extremely charming; full of cute little shops and charming restaurants. You could comfortably explore the entire downtown in a day or two. Don’t miss Giardino Belvedere, a large open-air modern art museum.

Lugano, Switzerland

Where to Stay

The VIEW Lugano, where your personal butler will cater to their every whim. It’s a 5-star hotel that is nautical-themed and modern. Suites are large and boast incredible views of the town of Lugano, Lake Lugano, and beyond.

The VIEW calls themselves a bespoke hotel for a reason — they’re big on personalization. Give them all your preferences in advance (from reading material, to pillow types, to the mini bar, to room scent, to bath salts and shower gel — even the type of toilet paper!), and they’ll make sure your suite is teed up exactly to your liking in advance of your arrival. And in your room, you have an iPad from which you can control the mood lighting (in about 5 different ways), the blinds, the temperature, music and more.

Suites at The VIEW Lugano have stunning views

The VIEW’s super-modern spa has 2 saunas, 2 Hammams, a Himalayan salt room, 2 chromotherapy showers, 4 Thalassotherapy treatment rooms, a ladies-only Kneipp path, a relax area, a large indoor pool, a Vitality pool with a heated whirlpool, a hydromassage circuit and water jets. On top of all those goodies, they have a super-long menu of high-tech treatments.

Where to Eat

The VIEW Lugano restaurant will not disappoint. True to the bespoke nature of the hotel, they will customize to your heart’s desire. The restaurant always has freshly picked ingredients for food daily and an abundance of local and international wines.

Ristorante Arté has one Michelin star and is a can’t-miss experience. The decor changes regularly, with various art installations, but the food is reliably delicious, and the view sublime. All the ingredients are not only local but also organic.

Near Lugano

If you have an extra day, take a quick road trip around Lake Lugano. The hilly lake views are stunning, and you will pass many beautiful gardens; a lakefront church, the Church of St. Mary of the Angels. Head all the way south to Morcote, which takes about half an hour.

On the way, stop at Ristorante Capo San Martino, a restaurant with a big outdoor patio that’s perched atop a cliff which overhangs the lake below and indulge in oysters and organic white wine.

Morcote has been named the prettiest village in all of Switzerland, is home to a 12th Century castle, and some of the most picturesque architecture anywhere. It also has narrow, medieval alleys unchanged over hundreds of year.

As you drive along the edge of Lake Lugano, you will notice the imposing structure of Casino di Campione (the largest casino in Europe) across the water.

The best time to go is in the late spring and early fall, when the foliage is still in bloom but the tourists haven’t come out in full force yet.

~