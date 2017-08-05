NASA Responds To 9-Year-Old Who Applied To Be A Guardian Of The Galaxy

Fourth-grader Jack Davis is prepared to take on the interstellar role of planetary protector, and NASA would be happy to use his skills ... someday.

Jack, 9, submitted a cover letter to the agency that went viral after a family friend posted a photo of it on Reddit. Jack signed the letter “Guardian of The Galaxy,” and listed some reasons why he thought he’d be a good fit for NASA’s new position: He has seen just about every the space and alien movie he can, he’s good at video games, and he’s young so he has time “to learn to think like an alien.”

“One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien also,” Jack wrote.

Unfortunately the job requirements to be a planetary protector for NASA aren’t quite the same as they are to be a special agent on TV, according to the response Dr. James L. Green, NASA’s director of the planetary science division, sent back to Jack.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school,” Green wrote in a letter posted online Friday. “We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”

The six-figure position at NASA is actually about protecting other planets from us humans and all our foreign germs ― it involves collecting specimens from across the solar system and bringing them back to Earth.