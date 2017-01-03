Trans Teen's Gender Confirmation Surgery Beautifully Documented By Nat Geo

An intimate and powerful new video from National Geographic is telling the story of one transgender teen undergoing gender confirmation surgery and coming to live more fully as her authentic self.

Seventeen-year-old Emmie Smith allowed her story ― and surgery ― to be documented by NatGeo in conjunction with their January “Gender Revolution” issue, and specifically an article titled “Rethinking Gender.”

Smith, who has a cisgender identical twin, told National Geographic that she hopes the film will help with a growing public understanding about the nuances of gender confirmation surgery.

“It’s not science fiction or mythology,” Smith said. “It’s what happens to women just trying to be at peace with themselves and their bodies.”

National Geographic first announced its “Gender Revolution” issue, which made history by featuring 9-year-old Avery Jackson on the cover, in mid-December 2016. According to the publication, the issue examines the “cultural, social, biological and personal” aspects of gender identity, and is tied to an upcoming documentary hosted by Katie Couric called “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric.”

The two-hour documentary is slated to debut on National Geographic on Feb. 6.