They're Back! NBC Releases New 'Will & Grace' Promo

Get ready, “Will & Grace” fans!
It’s been 11 years, but the revival everyone’s been waiting for is only about two and half months away from its fall premiere date. And to ensure television audiences haven’t forgotten the lead characters of the show that was nominated for a whopping 83 Emmy Awards, the program’s latest trailer reintroduces the stars.
The program tweeted the video over the holiday weekend, but not before wishing fans a Happy Fourth of July with a spot-on Karen gif.
The revival will include 10 episodes and premiere on NBC Thursday, September 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
