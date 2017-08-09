After a final round of competition between contestants Eva Igo, Les Twins and Swing Latino, NBC’s “World of Dance” crowned its Season 1 champion.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough locked in their scores one last time to crown Les Twins winners of the $1 million prize. The identical twin brothers, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, who hail from Paris, beat out 14-year-old soloist Eva Igo by a tiny fraction of a point.

“We made it,” one of the brothers said after the announcement. Their final performance was danced to Michael and Janet Jackson’s “Scream.”

“This competition was hard from the beginning. Thank you [runner-up Igo] for going hard on us,” he added.

The hip-hop duo nailed their performances each week, making them frontrunners early on. However, they faced stiff competition from Igo, whose contemporary routines were always jaw-dropping, and Swing Latino, the group of salsa dancers whose energetic routines were full of fun, week after week.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Les Twins, check out some of their best performances below:

Thanks to the success of the show’s inaugural season ― “World of Dance” was the most-watched alternative series debut on cable or broadcast in nine years ― NBC renewed it back in June.

“I am so happy that ‘World Of Dance’ has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve,” Lopez said at the time, adding that she couldn’t wait “to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC.”