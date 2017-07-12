It Isn't Déjà Vu. The Internet Is Fighting For Net Neutrality. Again.

It’s not you. Some of your favorite websites really do look different today.
July 12 has been deemed a “day of action” by more than 200 websites, companies and organizations in support of net neutrality, a fundamental rule underpinning the internet that prevents service providers from playing favorites with or otherwise discriminating against data as it travels on their network.
The list of participants includes tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, and literally hundreds of other sites, from Reddit, Spotify and Airbnb to Pornhub, each of which is raising the issue Wednesday with their own spin.
Video platform Vimeo told Recode it will prominently feature a brief video explaining the importance of net neutrality, which both President Donald Trump and Ajit Pai, the Republican Federal Communications Commission chairman he appointed, oppose.
This spring, Pai took the first steps toward dismantling a 2015 Obama-era net neutrality rule that classified telecoms as Title II “common carriers,” which, among other things, prevents internet service providers (ISPs) from making “unjust or unreasonable discrimination in charges, practices, classifications, regulations, facilities, or services.”
Pai argues the rule has stifled internet investment and innovation, but most major internet players disagree, painting it instead as a play by companies like Comcast and Verizon to tip the scales in their favor at the cost of... well, everyone else.
Without net neutrality, for instance, Comcast could hypothetically prioritize content produced by NBC, which it owns, while slowing access to Netflix. Similarly, Verizon, which owns HuffPost’s parent company, Oath, could allot extra bandwidth to HuffPost content at the expense of others.
As the internet nonprofit Mozilla explains it:
Net neutrality is fundamental to free speech.
Without net neutrality, big companies could censor people and perspectives online. Net neutrality has been called the “First Amendment of the Internet.”
Net neutrality protects small businesses and innovators who are just getting started.
Without net neutrality, creators and entrepreneurs could struggle to reach new users. Investment in new ideas would dry up and only the big companies would survive, stifling innovation.
Net neutrality allows consumers — not big companies — to choose what they watch & do online.
Without net neutrality, ISPs could decide you watched too many videos on Netflix in one day and throttle your Internet speeds, while keeping their own video apps running smooth.
“The FCC wants to destroy net neutrality and give big cable companies control over what we see and do online,” said Battle for the Net, a consortium of advocacy groups, in an announcement explaining the need for Wednesday’s action. “If they get their way, they’ll allow widespread throttling, blocking, censorship, and extra fees. On July 12th, the Internet will come together to stop them.”
The FCC is accepting public comment on its proposed rollback until July 17.
