Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? It seems like the answer could soon be Netflix.

Tracking Board, a site dedicated to entertainment industry news, is reporting that the streaming service has ordered 20 episodes of an animated series based on the video game series and children’s game show “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

We even have a name for who will voice the globetrotting Sandiego: Gina Rodriguez, star of “Jane the Virgin,” is reportedly all aboard.

Gina Rodriguez has reportedly signed to voice Carmen Sandiego.

The brand has always doubled as an educational tool for young children, and it sounds like Netflix has no interest in moving away from that.

It seems to be part of a larger Netflix push to reboot some of America’s favorite educational children’s shows. In February, for example, Netflix revealed that “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon would be voicing Ms. Frizzle for a reboot of “Magic School Bus.”