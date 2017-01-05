Cinereach/Netflix "Casting JonBenét" joins a long line of TV specials on the case.

As the unsolved murder case of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey marked its 20th anniversary last year, several TV specials aired in commemoration.

Now, Netflix is joining in the true-crime obsession. The home of “Making a Murderer” snatched up worldwide rights to a JonBenét documentary by Australian director Kitty Green that’s set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month.

The film, “Casting JonBenét,” is billed as a “sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case.” Green and producers spent 15 months interviewing neighbors in the Ramsey family’s Colorado hometown on their memories of the case and the strange mythology that’s grown out of it over two decades.

It’s slated to debut on Netflix in the spring.

The 6-year-old child beauty pageant star was found strangled and beaten in the basement of her family’s home on Dec. 26, 1996, along with a ransom note. Although the Ramsey family offered a $100,000 reward for information about the killer, public suspicion eventually landed on members of the family themselves: parents Patsy and John and, later, on older brother Burke. The family later relocated to Georgia, and Patsy Ramsey died of cancer in 2006.

In September, Burke Ramsey spoke with Dr. Phil about the case, claiming his family’s innocence.

“Casting JonBenét” follows a docuseries that aired on CBS in the fall titled “The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey,” a special on A&E titled “The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered,” a Lifetime TV movie titled “Who Killed JonBenét?” and NBC’s Dateline special with the same name.