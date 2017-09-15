The Best Shows To Stream On Netflix Right Now

“Bojack Horseman” leads for the second week in a row on this weekly recommendation list for what to stream on Netflix each week.

For the weekend of Sept. 15, Streamline is once again recommending the show that’s been a standout on the network for years. Season 4 is well worth the watch, even if it’s slightly darker than the last two seasons. “Bojack” is also the newest series on this list.

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Bojack Horseman Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.



Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.



Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons. Netflix #2. Narcos Season 3 Release: Sept. 1, 2017

Plot: Drug cartel struggles for supremacy.



Pro: Exceptional acting and an action-focused story make this an easy watch.



Con: Some may take issue with the way the show glorifies the real-life villains it portrays. Netflix #3. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Season 2 Release: Aug. 4, 2017

Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.



Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.



Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone. Netflix #4. Ozark Season 1 Release: July 21, 2017

Plot: Crime family rebuilds in Missouri.



Pro: This drama about a nice-seeming crime family seems to be the sleeper hit of the summer.



Con: Critics were initially pretty negative about this show, with some claiming its anti-hero male lead is derivative. Netflix #5. The Defenders Season 1 Release: Aug. 18, 2017

Plot: Cynical superheroes fight and fight.



Pro: This supergroup of superheroes is superpopular, so you can probably find fellow fans who will want to talk about it.



Con: Critics were pretty unanimous in deeming this show mediocre, especially compared to the standalone "Jessica Jones" series. Netflix #6. Master of None Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017

Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.



Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?



Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious. Netflix #7. Dear White People Season 1 Release: April 28, 2017

Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.



Pro: A very well-done expansion of the original movie of the same name. Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.



Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series. Netflix #8. GLOW Season 1 Release: June 23, 2017

Plot: A female wrestling league begins.



Pro: Star Alison Brie has long been great, and this show about wrestling and relationships is genuinely fun.



Con: The emotional narratives can feel forced at times, but that's also par for the course when making a show about wrestling. Netflix

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service: