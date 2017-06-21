Netflix's New Feature Is One Big 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Game

With Netflix’s cool new feature, kids are in control.
The streaming service launched “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” on Tuesday to introduce its new “interactive storytelling” feature. Throughout the program, which stars the feline character from the “Shrek” film series, kids will be prompted to decide where the plot should go next. For example, in “Puss in Book,” viewers can choose whether the bear characters should be “friends or foes” with Puss in Boots.
Netflix’s next interactive storytelling program, “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile,” will launch on July 14.
The press release for the feature pointed out the way many kids interact with shows already. With interactive storytelling, though, they have a direct impact on what they’re watching. Or as Netflix director of product innovation Carla Engelbrecht Fisher told Variety, it’s “putting viewers in the driver’s seat.”
