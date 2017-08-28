New College Grads to Freshman: Avoid These 5 Money Mistakes

Once they are out in the job market, many college graduates look back and wish they had done a few things differently, according to young millennials and teens who were surveyed about their financial habits and attitudes. Some of the most insightful information came from recent college grads, who shared their take on financial expectations versus reality, as well as money mistakes they made that they don’t want their younger counterparts to repeat. Following are a few ideas:

Practical Tips for the College-Bound

Major matters. Too bad there’s no crystal ball to look ahead four or more years and see what the job market and economy will be doing. But incoming college freshman should evaluate their career goals, stay in tune with their passions and assess the lifestyle they aim to have in the future. All of these things, along with their learning aptitudes, will help shape the majors they pursue. Unfortunately, many recent college grads say they wish they had picked different majors now that they are in the job market. Twenty-nine percent listed their program of study as a financial regret, and one in five (22 percent) would have chosen a major in a higher-paying field. This is really the whole reason students attend college, so being extra conscientious now can help to avoid disappointment later.

It’s also important for parents and teens to keep an open, honest dialogue about financial expectations leading up to college. Although it’s never too early to start, the teenage years are a prime time to begin prepping for the realities of college—financial and otherwise.

Parents. Plan in advance and save early and often. Families should create a sound financial plan that outlines how parents and students themselves will contribute to costs. Parents should educate teenagers about the options available to pay for college, especially student loans, and how college expenditures fit into other long-term financial plans.

Remember that the college years are the launching point for life as an adult. Setting up a solid, well-planned foundation during this time will have a lasting impact.