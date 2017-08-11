While Ivanka Trump’s influence in the White House appears to fade, her brand is expanding in perhaps the likeliest of places: one of her father’s buildings.

According to a tweet from Politico reporter Annie Karni, Ivanka is getting a store at Trump Tower in Fall 2017:

Coming soon to Trump Tower -- a stand alone Ivanka Trump store. pic.twitter.com/XpdZHk9O3N — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 9, 2017

Though Trump stepped down from her company in January, her brand has very much remained in the spotlight, thanks to movements like #GrabYourWallet and various retailers dropping the first daughter’s brand.

In February, Nordstrom created a firestorm after the retailer confirmed it stopped carrying Trump’s products because no one was buying them. President Donald Trump further complicated things by tweeting that Nordstrom treated his daughter “so unfairly.”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

After Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line, other retailers followed. Neiman Marcus pulled Trump’s jewelry line from its store and TJ Maxx and Marshall’s instructed employees to stop featuring Ivanka Trump products.

Most recently, the brand received a wave of criticism after it was linked to a Chinese factory that paid workers $62 a week and violated a slew of labor standards.