What's New On Hulu, Amazon And HBO In July 2017?

We’ve noted the titles coming to Netflix in July, but there’s a wide world of shows and movies to stream out there on the great electronic frontier we call the internet, and that only covers part of it.

In July, Hulu and Amazon Prime subscribers will find a slate of new and old titles, including several overlapping films between the two sites ― such as “Braveheart,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and a whole batch of “Star Trek” films from decades past. Meanwhile, HBO is set to debut the anxiously awaited Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” on its standalone streaming platform, HBO Now, along with a bunch of movies including “Richie Rich” and “Erin Brockovich.”

Here are the highlights from Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Now:

Hulu

July 1

“48 Hours” (1982)

“The Blob” (1988)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Clear and Present Danger” (1994)

“Dazed and Confused” (1993)

“Divine Sisters of the Ya-Ya-Sisterhood” (2002)

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

“The First Wives’ Club” (1996)

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1967)

“The Hunt for Red October” (1990)

“The Hurricane” (1999)

“John Grisham’s The Rainmaker” (1997)

“Kitt Kittredge: An American Girl” (2008)

“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998)

“Manhattan” (1979)

“The Mask” (1994)

“My Dog Skip” (2000)

“Pootie Tang” (2001)

“Riding in Cars with Boys” (2001)

“Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“Sense and Sensibility” (1995)

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979), “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982), “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984), “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986), “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989), “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991), “Star Trek VII: Generations” (1994), “Star Trek VIII: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek IX: Insurrection” (1998)

“Syriana” (2005)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” (1990)

“The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006)

“The Water Horse” (2007)

“Up in the Air” (2009)

July 2

“Snowden” (2016)

July 5

“The Eric Andre Show,” Season 4

July 7

“Pure,” Season 1

July 12

“The Bold Type,” Freeform series premiere

“Melancholia” (2012)

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006)

July 25

″Midnight, Texas,” NBC series premiere

“Somewhere Between,” ABC series premiere

July 31

“Addams Family Values” (1993)

“The Addams Family” (1991)

“Clue” (1985)

“Coming to America” (1988)

“Fatal Instinct” (1993)

“No Way Out” (1987)

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

“Winter’s Bone” (2010)

Amazon Prime

July 1

“48 Hours” (1982)

“Agent Cody Banks” (2003)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Cold Mountain” (2003)

“The First Wives’ Club” (1996)

“The General” (1998)

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1967)

“The Hunt for Red October” (1990)

“John Grisham’s The Rainmaker” (1997)

“Manhattan” (1979)

“Married to the Mob” (1988)

“The Matrix Reloaded” (2003)

“The Matrix Revolutions” (2003)

“Payback” (1999)

“Pi” (1998)

“Pootie Tang” (2001)

“Rescue Dawn” (2007)

“Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979), “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982), “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984), “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986), “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989), “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991), “Star Trek VII: Generations” (1994), “Star Trek VIII: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek IX: Insurrection” (1998)

“Up in the Air” (2009)

“Under the Gun” (2016)

“Wild Wild West” (1999)

July 4

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

July 6

“The Salesman” (2017)

July 9

“Sliding Doors” (1998)

July 19

“Miss Sloane” (2016)

July 28

“Chef” (2014)

July 13

“Mr. Robot,” Season 2

July 21

“Nico and the Sword of Life,” Season 1

July 28

“The Last Tycoon,” Season 1

HBO Now

July 1

“Loving” (2016)

“About a Boy” (2002)

“American Gigolo” (1980)

“Bean” (1997)

“The Blair Witch Project” (1999)

“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” (2000)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“Erin Brockovich” (2000)

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)

“Leatherheads” (2008)

“The Man Without a Face” (1993)

“Minority Report” (2002)

“Mission: Impossible II” (2000)

“Mr. Deeds” (2002)

“Panic Room” (2002)

“Pearl Harbor” (2001)

“Platoon” (1986)

“Richie Rich” (1994)

“Selena” (1997)

“Thirteen” (2003)

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe” (2008)

July 9

“The Defiant Ones,” documentary series

July 15

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” (2016)

July 16

“Game of Thrones,” Season 7

July 22

“Hacksaw Ridge” (2016)

“Almost Christmas” (2016)

July 23

“Ballers,” Season 3

″Insecure,” Season 2

July 28