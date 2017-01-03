These beautiful brides and grooms are kicking off the new year with a new spouse!
Below, 16 wedding photos from HuffPost readers who said their “I dos” during the holiday season.
-
"Such an epic NYE spent working with some of my best friends! I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Confetti is now banned from their venue #sorrynotsorry." -- Nicole Baas
-
"After 22 years together as a couple, Diana Sepac and Jayne Miller finally exchanged vows and made it legal in front of their children in Vieques, Puerto Rico." -- Sandy Malone of Sandy Malone Weddings
-
"Jackie and Kevin's wedding kicked off 2017 in epic fashion!" -- Matt Gruber
-
"Nasir and Faiza got married on the last Friday of the month in Greenville, North Carolina." -- Hooman Bahrani
-
"Melissa and Steven Mayers married in Greenville, South Carolina." -- Sasha Johnson
-
"Little cold on the lake, but Sulin and Ted (and an amazing bridal party!) did a great job!" -- Jessica Love
-
"Jessica Warbington and Laurence Womack wed in a fun, romantic New Year's Eve wedding in Atlanta, Georgia at the Emory Conference Center Hotel." -- Prudence Rufus
-
"Lindsay and Fred got married at The Park Pavilion in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on New Year's Eve! We were able to battle the crowds to get some great fireworks pictures!" -- Carrie Roberts
-
"Andreina and Brook's beach wedding in Siesta Key, Florida." -- Wendell Daltirus
-
"Not a bad way to close out 2016 with this stunning couple on a freezing but beautiful winter day." -- Carly Michelle
-
"Analey and Tom were married New Year's Eve at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York." -- Michael Bloom
-
"Cristobal and Amanda rang in the new year by getting married in Winston-Salem, North Carolina." -- Hooman Bahrani
-
"Jonelle and David married at Social Costa Mesa in California on New Year's at midnight." -- Allie Miller
-
"Alicia and Justin tied the knot on New Year's Eve in Middleburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by their family and friends. We found an amazing location and were graced with some epic stormy skies that provided a great backdrop for their wedding pictures!" -- Scott Josuweit
-
"Tinu and Ini were married in a lush green garden in Houston, Texas." -- Daniel T Davis
-
"One advantage of having a backyard wedding -- you can have your own private fireworks show! The rain wasn’t going to keep Kristina and Johnathan from enjoying a lovely wedding at her grandparents' home." -- Clint James
