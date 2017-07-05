New York City Police Officer Shot And Killed In Apparent Ambush

A New York City police officer was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what officials described as an “unprovoked attack.”

The officer was shot while in a NYPD command vehicle with her partner near the corner of Morris Ave and E.183 St. at 12:30am this morning. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot while sitting in a police vehicle shortly after midnight Eastern time, the New York City Police Department said. Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she died hours later.

The suspected assailant, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, was shot and killed by police while fleeing the scene, police said.

A bystander was also hit during the incident and is in stable condition, police said.

“Based on what we know now, it is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Motorcade leaves, officers give final salute to fallen Officer Miosotis Familia killed in an unprovoked shooting this morning @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/CpVjLHfoeM — Magdalena Doris (@MagdalenaDoris) July 5, 2017