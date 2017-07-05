New York City Police Officer Shot And Killed In Apparent Ambush

A New York City police officer was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what officials described as an “unprovoked attack.”
Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot while sitting in a police vehicle shortly after midnight Eastern time, the New York City Police Department said. Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she died hours later.
The suspected assailant, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, was shot and killed by police while fleeing the scene, police said.
A bystander was also hit during the incident and is in stable condition, police said.
“Based on what we know now, it is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.
The attack comes over two years after two officers were fatally shot in Brooklyn in a similar ambush-style attack. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, had posted on Instagram that he wanted retribution for the police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.
