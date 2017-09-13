New Yorker Releases Cover It Would Have Run If Hillary Clinton Had Won

Ten months after Donald Trump won the presidency, The New Yorker has released its cover for a postelection issue that would have run if Hillary Clinton had claimed the White House.

Titled “The First,” the cover from artist Malika Favre was published by the site on Wednesday following the release of Clinton’s new memoir and New Yorker editor David Remnick’s interview with the former secretary of state.

“The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism,” Remnick wrote at the time, before adding: “To combat authoritarianism, to call out lies, to struggle honorably and fiercely in the name of American ideals ― that is what is left to do. That is all there is to do.”