News Roundup for August 11, 2017

This is the world we live in.

1. Most Americans want efforts to repeal Obamacare to end, a nonpartisan group found. Probably because it’s easier to fix Obamacare at this point. More here.

2. Trump has declared the opioid crisis a national emergency. He’s about a five months behind Trudeau on that one. More here.

3. The scientists developing technology to transplant pig organs into humans have hit a huge breakthrough. Transhumanism, here we come! More here.

4. Jeffrey Lord was fired from CNN for tweeting a Nazi salute. They called his act indefensible, but we’re wondering what’s taken CNN this long. More here.

5. Taylor Swift has taken to the stand in her harassment suit against David Mueller. “I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault, because it isn’t.” More here.