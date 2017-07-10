News Roundup for July 10, 2017

1. Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign who promised him information to help his father. How much more shady shit will it take before we’re all convinced this is a serious problem? More here.

2. Democrats are working on a bill that will give green cards to undocumented 9/11 volunteers. This seems like something that should have already happened but okay… More here.

3. Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, claimed ISIS was removed from the city of Mosul. More here.

4. A teenager in Colorado survived a bear attack. The bear dragged the teen away by his head after he awoke to a “crunching sound.” That “crunching” was the bear scratching against his skull. More here.