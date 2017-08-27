STYLE
Nicki Minaj Looks Amazing In The Pink, Latex Outfit Of Your NIghtmares

WOW.

By Jamie Feldman

Nicki Minaj lived up to the “Barbie” descriptor in her Instagram bio at the MTV Video Music Awards in  Los Angeles Sunday night, in that she was dressed from hair to toes in pink and was covered in plastic. 

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
So. Much. Pink.

 

The “No Flag” singer looked absolutely stunning, and perhaps like it took at least 30 minutes to get into her skintight, latex bubblegum look. She paired it with tons of bling and almost floor-length rose gold hair. 

 

Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Wowza.

 

We have to praise Minaj for even getting out of the house and moving around so freely in this look. We just hope she doesn’t have to use the bathroom at any point during the night.

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

