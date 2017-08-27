Nicki Minaj Looks Amazing In The Pink, Latex Outfit Of Your NIghtmares

Nicki Minaj lived up to the “Barbie” descriptor in her Instagram bio at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night, in that she was dressed from hair to toes in pink and was covered in plastic.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images So. Much. Pink.

The “No Flag” singer looked absolutely stunning, and perhaps like it took at least 30 minutes to get into her skintight, latex bubblegum look. She paired it with tons of bling and almost floor-length rose gold hair.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Wowza.