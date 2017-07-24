This Viral Photo Of Nicolas Cage Perfectly Encapsulates 2017

Last weekend, Nicolas Cage visited Kazakhstan, donned a traditional outfit and then stared vacantly into the distance.

Cage was a long way from home and, draped in heavy, fur-lined garments, appeared literally engulfed by a thing he didn’t understand. Like many Americans in 2017, he seemed entirely checked out, captivated only by the void.

If, for some, the immediate emotional response to the 2016 election was rage, the following months have brought with them a new, demoralizing sense of acceptance that the country is trapped ― for the time being, at least. America is in a cage, if you will.

In any case, has this been you lately?

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/ceAk0ktgqy — Fabrice Deprez (@fabrice_deprez) July 23, 2017

Cage was in Kazakhstan to attend the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival, which took place in the capital city of Astana. The actor apparently planted trees with the mayor, Asset Issekeshev, and visited a children’s film competition called Five Continents.

He did not have any movies premiering in the festival.

For good measure, here’s another photo of Cage in Kazakhstan. This time he’s donning very big glasses. The better to see the ever-present void with, probably.