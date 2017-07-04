Nikki Haley Picked The Wrong Day To Complain About Her Job

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would like the country to know that while its citizens were eating hot dogs and watching fireworks, she was spending the Fourth of July in meetings due to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launching the country’s latest missile test.

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

The U.S. confirmed the launch of North Korea’s first successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and issued a stark warning to the country and its leader.

Meanwhile, folks on Twitter were quick to lambast the ambassador for sending what many considered to be a tone-deaf tweet.

Check out some of Twitter’s most scathing responses below:

The amount of arrogance in this tweet is baffling. Is serving the American people an inconvenience for you? If so, feel free to step down. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2017

I just saw an ambulance go down my street. Doubt they'd be all, "Thanks, stroke patient," or whatever situation they're facing on the 4th. — Jim Hollifield (@jim_hollifield) July 4, 2017

What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017

While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

Not to mention those protecting our homeland, including the police officers, firefighters, and other first responders keeping us safe today. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

I'm pretty sure my ancestors who fought in the American Revolution were also thinking,



"Thanks, Redcoats. There goes my long weekend." pic.twitter.com/IaPCjDVpQW — Tomm (@SumTomGoingOn) July 5, 2017

I thought for sure this was a parody account. 🤣



Just because your boss plays golf all the time doesn't mean you get holidays off. pic.twitter.com/qQG1zLROyp — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 4, 2017

Yeah, sucks to be in a position of power during a crisis & having to show up to actually do your job while millions are threatened — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) July 4, 2017

Here's a description of your job in the event you are unaware of what it entails https://t.co/GIMiePH1Xj — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 4, 2017

lol your boss is golfing https://t.co/zeWqHHHkov — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 4, 2017

That's why it's called SERVICE — Laura Zigman (@LauraZigman) July 4, 2017

Spending my 4th hoping we don’t get dragged into a war by a psychotic megalomaniac. Or that guy from North Korea. — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) July 4, 2017

Kim Jong-un rubs his hands together and says, "Excellent. Inconveniencing Nikki Haley was the entire purpose of the missile launch." https://t.co/ENYRiWXod5 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) July 4, 2017