Nikki Haley Picked The Wrong Day To Complain About Her Job

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would like the country to know that while its citizens were eating hot dogs and watching fireworks, she was spending the Fourth of July in meetings due to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launching the country’s latest missile test.
The U.S. confirmed the launch of North Korea’s first successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and issued a stark warning to the country and its leader.
Meanwhile, folks on Twitter were quick to lambast the ambassador for sending what many considered to be a tone-deaf tweet.
Check out some of Twitter’s most scathing responses below:
