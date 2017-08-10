Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Welcome First Child

Baby makes three!

Congratulations go out to Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 25, E! News reports.

They reportedly gave their daughter a beautifully unique name: Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder.

HuffPost has reached out to Reed’s and Somerhalder’s reps for comment.

Somerhalder posted the same picture, writing, “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that’s what they do, they grow so fast.”

Reed just posed for the September issue of Fit Pregnancy, sharing the family’s plan following the birth of their daughter.

Fit Pregnancy

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” Reed said. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”