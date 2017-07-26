Nikon D850 Development Announced

Nikon just turned 100 years old and to kick things off, they just announced development of a new Nikon D850. The Nikon D810 has been a highly regarded workhorse camera with amazing dynamic range, detailed high resolution sensor, and amazing image quality. While the D810 is beginning to show some age over 3 years after it was announced, it is still an extremely capable full frame DSLR. That said Nikon’s newer cameras have made some improvements to autofocus performance, shooting speed, metering, and video that would help Nikon better compete with the newer cameras like the Canon 5D Mark IV and growing competition from Sony.

While details are scarce at the moment, the main feature revealed in the press video is the inclusion of 8K timelapse. An 8K timelapse function mandates a high resolution sensor, which the 36MP Nikon D810 already has and a fast enough processor to produce this timelapse and play it back in camera. Nikon has also backed 4k video which is now included on all its new high end cameras to some extent. Unfortunately rather than use oversampling like Panasonic & Sony to increase quality from high resolution sensors, Nikon has relied on sensor crops which cripple performance comparatively. While I am confident we will see 4k video on the Nikon D850, the features and limitations that come with it are still a unconfirmed. Stay tuned for more information on what comes next for the Nikon D850.

Press Release

MELVILLE, NY – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the next generation full-frame, high-resolution, high-speed digital SLR cameras with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Nikon D850. This announcement coincides with Nikon’s 100th anniversary of its establishment, which is celebrated today.

The D850 will be a formidable tool for creators who will not compromise on exceptional image quality and versatility, including both aspiring and professional photographers as well as hobbyists who capture landscapes, weddings, sports, fashion, commercial imagery and multimedia content creators.

The D850 is the successor to the D810, which has been highly praised by its users for offering extremely sharp and clear rendering, with rich tone characteristics. This powerful new FX-format digital SLR camera is engineered with a range of new technologies, features and performance enhancements that are a direct result of feedback from users, who demand the very best from their camera equipment. The D850 will exceed the expectations of the vast range of photographers that seek the high resolution and high-speed capabilities that only a Nikon of this caliber complemented by NIKKOR lenses can offer.