None Of Us Are Getting Out Of Here Alive...

“... So please stop treating yourself like an afterthought. Eat the delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Say the truth you’re carrying in your heart like hidden treasure. Be silly. Be kind. Be weird. There’s no time for anything else.” - Nanea Hoffman

Drop all of the meaningless drama.

Let go of all of the purposeless busyness.

Release the self-created stress and overwhelm that gets in the way of your living your best life.

Focus on what matters.

Challenge your denial.

Face what you've been avoiding or distracting from.

Choose to walk away from people, places, and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals, or sense of self-worth.

Take care of yourself. Rest like you love yourself. Eat like you love yourself. Move like you love yourself. Speak like you love yourself. Love like you love yourself. Live like you love yourself.

Love yourself.

Be creative.

Learn.

Laugh.

Forgive others.

Forgive yourself.

Give.

Receive.

Stop waiting.

Don't burn out.

Learn to value your time, your authentic relationships, your fulfilling work, and your peace of mind.

Let go of what does not or no longer serves you.