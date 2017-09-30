Norman Lear: The Force That Changed TV in America

Norman Lear is a television icon, known for bringing controversial political elements into popular TV shows. Outside of his long career in Hollywood, Lear is also a political activist: He’s passionate about protecting the First Amendment and founded People for the American Way, an advocacy organization for progressive causes.

“I didn’t set out to be a writer,” Lear tells Robert Scheer in the first of a two-part conversation, aired on this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence.”

Lear begins by telling Scheer how his childhood and early experiences in the military shaped his political and moral views.

“We were in love with what America was about then,” he says. But flying bomber planes in World War II changed his worldview. “We have to face our humanity,” he tells Scheer, after recounting his time in the war. “I think we, each of us, have the capacity for expressing, if not doing, the evil any other human being is capable of doing.”

They discuss Lear’s rocky entrance into the television industry. “I was fired once because of the things that I caused to be printed,” he says.

Scheer brings up “the impact of [Lear’s] shows … and the issues [he] dealt with,” to which Lear responds: “Those issues we dealt with were the issues American families were dealing with. … We did what we had to do.”

“You were the force that changed television in America,” Scheer concludes.

Lear has a new book out, “Even This I Get to Experience,” in which he chronicles his television career and decades of activism.