Kim Jong Un Vows To Tame 'Mentally Deranged' Donald Trump 'With Fire'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare, explosive address on Thursday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to “totally destroy” the isolated nation if provoked.

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” Kim said of Trump, who is 71 years old. “Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wanted to say,” he continued, according to a translation of his statement.

Trump delivered his first address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. During his 41-minute remarks, he said Kim was “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” then threatened to destroy the nuclear-armed nation.

Kim’s response was confusing but clearly sinister: “Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that would destroy [North Korea], we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history,” he cautioned.

Pyongyang and Washington have traded escalating threats in recent months, with Trump vowing in August to use “fire and fury” if necessary. His administration has made it clear that military intervention remains on the table as a potential strategy to rein in North Korea.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, claiming it had detonated a hydrogen bomb designed to be carried on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Experts believe it was approximately 17 times as strong as the bomb used to devastate the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II.

The U.N. Security Council passed its toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea after the test, which U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later said should “represent the floor, not the ceiling, of the action we should take.”