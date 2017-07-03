North Korea Fires Missile

North Korea launched a ballistic missile, the South Korean Military said Monday night, a provocation sure to draw strong rebuke as international leaders struggle to reign in the rogue nation.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff described the projectile, fired from the North’s western region, as an “unidentified” ballistic missile, Yonhap News reported. The outlet said South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for a National Security Council meeting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
