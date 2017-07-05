National Public Radio tweeted out the Declaration of Independence on Tuesday to mark the holiday, but not everyone got what they were doing.

Some supporters of Donald Trump didn’t recognize one of the nation’s founding documents and accused the broadcaster of inciting violence and even revolution.

Many of those comments have since been deleted and at least one user deleted an entire Twitter account.

But the tweets live on, some still posted online while others have been preserved in screen captures.

Here are some of those tweets and the reactions to them:

Are you drunk? Your silly tweets make your state of mind questionable. — LadyJJ (@Deplorable_JJ) July 5, 2017

Horsechit — Terry (@xebec78) July 4, 2017

Incredible. You may be on the wrong side of history if you think the #DeclarationofIndependence is describing #Trump & then call it "trash". pic.twitter.com/lB2aO5sCbx — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) July 4, 2017

Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash. — Darren Mills 🇺🇸 (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017

there's nothing more american than getting pissed because you think the declaration of independence is shitting on the president pic.twitter.com/gkWSTR8SIY — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) July 4, 2017

When you're triggered by the Declaration of Independence bc you want so badly to submit to King Donald the Doll-Handed.... pic.twitter.com/aEyLEu24Qc — Alexandra 🦅 (@AlexandraAimee) July 4, 2017

I can't get enough of people getting mad online because @NPR tweeted the Declaration of Independence pic.twitter.com/D7MpparS5g — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 5, 2017

ngl I think the tyrant shoe fits 45, but when you don't recognize our own declaration/think this isn't the place for sharing the doc . . pic.twitter.com/MfjgDqGtId — Cat of Themyscira (@thistlekitty) July 4, 2017

Happy Independence Day, and don't forget, a bunch of Trump supporters lost their shit when NPR read the Declaration of Independence today... — Varex_Sythe (@Varex_Sythe) July 5, 2017

this whole thread is an indictment of American reading comprehension :P — Will Bradley 🇺🇸 (@willbradley) July 5, 2017

At least some of those who reacted to the tweets issued mea culpas afterward.