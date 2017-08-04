Fist Or Fisk? NRA's Bizarre Ad Has A Confusing Message For New York Times

A lot of people think the National Rifle Association wants to “fist” The New York Times after an intense video the gun lobbying group circulated on Friday. Yes, things got very weird.

[Logs onto Twitter]

People taking about fisting the NYT

[Logs off Twitter] — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 4, 2017

The confusion started after the NRA tweeted the minute-long video featuring spokeswoman Dana Loesch slamming the newspaper and declaring the NRA will be going after it.

“Consider this the shot across your bow,” Loesch said. “We’re going to [unclear] the New York Times and find out just what deep rich means to this old gray hag.”

“In short,” she said, “we’re coming for you.”

Once the video spread, many people began tweeting angrily at the NRA and Loesch, thinking Loesch said, “We’re going to fist The New York Times.” The NRA tweeted the video with the hashtag #ClenchedFistofTruth.

But when HuffPost contributing reporter Yashar Ali tweeted about the NRA’s use of the word, Loesch angrily denied it, and insisted she said “fisk.”

Not at all what I said, you hack. I said “fisk.” Nice that you didn’t even ask me about this before launching your despicable smear. https://t.co/yUvG2SF3r8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

Dana just tweeted at me saying she said "FISK" not Fist" - but I have to note the NRA tweet included #ClenchedFistOfTruth as a hashtag. https://t.co/DDJw2ydlZS — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 4, 2017

For the people whose parents didn’t love them enough to buy them Hooked on Phonics as kids: pic.twitter.com/O0IUMx25R3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

Loesch also lashed out at other journalists who questioned what she said in video, including New York Times reporter Adam Goldman.

Hi @adamgoldmanNYT , before you maliciously lied about my word choice, did you check captioning as well? pic.twitter.com/zG1QoY0fiH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

I deleted my earlier RT of this @NRATV tweet. 1/2https://t.co/brvXLtZ2TP — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) August 4, 2017

Dana Loesch claims she says "fisk" in the ad, not "fist," which is in their hashtag. 2/2 — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) August 4, 2017

Fisk is British slang that means “to refute or criticize (a journalistic article or blog) point by point,” according to Dictionary.com and the Collins English Dictionary. The word was named for English journalist Robert Fisk, a Middle East correspondent for The Independent, who was known for his “looseness with details” according to Dictionary.com.

After confusion and outrage exploded Friday, Loesch criticized those who didn’t know what “fisk” means.

“What’s more embarrassing,” Loesch tweeted. “A hack reporter & acolytes who don’t know what ‘fisk’ means or a hack who apparently thinks about ‘fisting?’ Geez.”

What’s more embarrassing: A hack reporter & acolytes who don’t know what “fisk” means or a hack who apparently thinks about “fisting?” Geez. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

Many people seem unfamiliar with the term. It’s not included in Webster’s New World College Dictionary, which HuffPost and many other news organizations use as a reference standard. Internet searches for the word “fisk” spiked 7,643 percent on Friday.

Goldman and Ali deleted their original tweets about Loesch using the word “fist,” and issued notes about it.

I deleted my earlier RT of this @NRATV tweet. 1/2https://t.co/brvXLtZ2TP — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) August 4, 2017

Dana just tweeted at me saying she said "FISK" not Fist" - but I have to note the NRA tweet included #ClenchedFistOfTruth as a hashtag. https://t.co/DDJw2ydlZS — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 4, 2017

The new NRA clip is part of a nearly four-minute video attacking the Times originally published on the group’s YouTube channel in April. The video brought a bizarre end to an already tense week of political news.

Saddest part is she apparently said "fisk". Not as much fun. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 4, 2017

NRA: "These elitist intellectuals are trying to take our guns."



NRA: "GAWD, you don't know the verb "fisk"? Do you even flashcard, bro?" — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 4, 2017

Hey kids-want to trend on twitter? Do a campaign saying you want to 'fist" the @nytimes, use #ClenchedFistOfTruth then say you meant "Fisk." https://t.co/g5dH0bViCT — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 4, 2017