Nun With A Chainsaw Clears Hurricane Irma Debris Like A Pro

A nun in West Kendall, Florida saw a car nearly go off the road while trying to avoid a tree that had fallen due to Hurricane Irma. So she found a chainsaw and got to work.
On Tuesday, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer spotted Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School clearing debris from the road. The officer took a photo and a video of the nun in action.
In an interview with CNN, Sister Margaret Ann told host Erin Burnett why she decided to pitch in.
“There was a need,” she said. “I had the means. So I wanted to help out.”
Sister Margaret Ann added that other locals saw her working and also participated in clearing the debris.
“It became a really good community project,” she said.
