10/03/2017 03:19 pm ET Updated 55 minutes ago

The Obamas Make 25 Years Of Marriage Look So Damn Good

Find somebody who looks at you the way Barack looks at Michelle.

By Kelsey Borresen

Barack and Michelle Obama reached a big marriage milestone on Tuesday when they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

That’s a quarter of a century of love between the former POTUS and FLOTUS, who tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. 

On Tuesday, Michelle wished her “swagalicious” husband a happy anniversary on Twitter, writing: “A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I <3 you.”

The Obamas first met at the law firm Sidley & Austin in 1989, when Michelle was assigned a new summer associate to mentor, Barack. He was “struck by how tall and beautiful [Michelle] was” and started asking her out. 

Michelle turned down his initial offers because she felt it was inappropriate given that she was his mentor. Eventually, though, she gave in

“Finally, I offered to quit my job, and at last she relented,” Barack previously told Oprah Magazine. “On our first date, I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb. I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate.”

Over the years, Barack has declared his love and admiration for Michelle time and time again and has credited his wife with shaping him into the man he is today.

“Obviously, I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle,” Obama said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2011. “You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here and our two daughters.”

He continued: “Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.”

Still feeling nostalgic for more of that POTUS/FLOTUS romance? Below, take a walk a down memory lane with photos of the Obamas over the years that are #RelationshipGoals in their purest form: 

  • Amanda Lucidon/Official White House Photo
    The first lady snuggles against the president during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama speak during a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa on Aug. 15, 2012.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17, 2010.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for photos at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 6, 2015.
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington on July 16, 2012.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama is kissed by first lady Michelle Obama during an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the 'Christmas in Washington' taping at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2009.
  • JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
    First lady Michelle Obama wipes something from President Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.
  • Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas in Kenya in 1992. 
  • Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama imitate monsters as they read Where The Wild Things Are during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.
  • Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama in the Red Room while senior advisor Valerie Jarrett smiles at the White House on March 20, 2009.
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
    Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama backstage before going out to face their supporters at a primary night rally in the gymnasium at the Nashua South High School on Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashua, New Hampshire.
  • MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
  • Pete Souza/White House/Corbis/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during their tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida on Aug. 15, 2010.
  • Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama dances with his wife and first lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Barack Obama gives his wife Michelle a playful kiss as they tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride on a golf cart at an inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 2009.
  • Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    “I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the President and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.” -- Pete Souza
  • Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk towards Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.
  • Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas on their wedding day in October 1992.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during her remarks at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2014.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha Dyer in the Ground Floor Corridor following the State Dinner at the White House on April 28, 2015.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calderón of Mexico on May 19, 2010.

