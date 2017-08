Former President Barack Obama tweeted in support of victims of an attack in Barcelona that left at least 13 dead and 50 injured.

Obama said he and Michelle Obama were thinking of the victims and their families and offered “un abrazo,” the Spanish word for hug.

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017