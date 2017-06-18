Barack Obama Just Posted The Sweetest Father's Day Throwback Photo

He may have been the 44th president of the United States, but there’s one role that Barack Obama cherishes above all: Dad.

The former commander-in-chief shared an endearing throwback photo of him squeezing his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, back when they were tiny girls.

“Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad,” he wrote while linking to the photo. “To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who was first to post the photo, also expressed the family’s ongoing love for him in its caption:

“Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.”

Sasha and Malia were just 7 and 10 years old, respectively, when they moved into the White House in 2009. The girls have since grown up in the public eye, with Sasha recently turning 16 and Malia turning 19 in July.

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci and REUTERS/Jim Bourg The Obama family is seen left in 2016 and right in 2008.

