Obama's Taking Action To Get Young People Engaged In Their Communities

Former President Barack Obama announced his foundation would host a summit to promote civic engagement this October.

In an email to supporters, Obama said the summit would bring together “hundreds of leaders from all around the world for a hands-on exchange of ideas” in Chicago.

“This leadership summit will be a place to gather and learn from one another, and then go back to your communities to lead others in hard work and change,” Obama said.

The event will take place Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The Obama Foundation encourages young leaders to apply to attend and says it’s “saving a handful of spots” for people who are “active in their community, and will bring a unique perspective to share with other attendees.”

“We want to inspire and empower people to change the world, and we hope you’ll be a part of it,” Obama added.