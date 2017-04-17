Barack Obama has been enjoying a relatively responsibility-free life since leaving the White House in January. But some commitments are forever, like always taking a photo of your wife on vacation.
The former president was spotted serving as Michelle Obama’s dutiful Instagram husband on a boat near the French Polynesian island Moorea. (For extra dad points, he appears to be using a tablet.) It’s a familiar scene to anyone who’s ever gone on vacation with their significant other, until you learn the “boat” is a 454-foot yacht belonging to billionaire David Geffen, and that Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and possibly Oprah were also on board.
The star-studded sail marks yet another envy-inducing aspect of Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives over the past month. Since January, they both hung out in Palm Springs and joined Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands; he then holed up in an exclusive private island once owned by Marlon Brando, and she eventually joined him for some tropical paddleboarding.
Much like everything else these two do, this photo opp prompted a delighted reaction from fans on social media:
Sigh. What we wouldn’t give to be a fly on that fancy, fancy yacht.
