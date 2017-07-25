Obamacare Repeal Moves Ahead With Key Senate Vote

The death of the Affordable Care Act has never been nearer after Senate Republicans voted to begin formal debate on legislation that would strip health care coverage from millions of Americans.

The Senate adopted a procedural motion on Tuesday enabling the upper chamber to move ahead with one of several measures that would repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Things could move swiftly from here, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he wants a final vote on health care legislation to take place before the end of the week.

The measure passed 51 to 50, with every Republican senator except Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) voting in favor. All 46 Democrats and both independents in the Senate opposed it. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote in his constitutional capacity as president of the Senate.

Heading into Tuesday’s vote, it was highly uncertain that McConnell would have enough votes to take Obamacare repeal over this first hurdle. This first vote was a real test of whether Senate Republicans were committed to undoing the Affordable Care Act, increasing the number of uninsured Americans by millions or even tens of millions and disrupting the health insurance market in ways that would disadvantage older, poorer and sicker people.

Republican senators who voted for this motion did so without having any idea what legislation they were about to move on to.

At least three options appear to be on the table, and each of them might be debated on the Senate floor.

One is McConnell’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, which the Congressional Budget Office projects would result in 22 million fewer people with health coverage by 2026. It would eliminate many Affordable Care Act provisions and “replace” them with new reforms that would offer less help getting coverage to a smaller number of Americans, and it would cut Medicaid funding by more than one-quarter.

There’s also the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act ― potentially leading to 32 million more uninsured, according to the budget office ― which would undo central components of the Affordable Care Act without any form of replacement.

At the eleventh hour, however, another contender appears to have emerged, which has been dubbed a “skinny” repeal bill.

This would erase the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate requiring most people to obtain health coverage or face a tax penalty, as well as its employer mandate that large companies offer health benefits to full-time workers and its tax on medical device sales. The Congressional Budget Office projected an earlier version of this proposal would lead to 15 million fewer people with health coverage and to 20 percent premium increases.

In May, the House passed its version of Affordable Care Act repeal, the American Health Care Act, which would lead to an estimated 23 million more uninsured people.