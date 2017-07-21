Of Course Michael and Boomer Phelps Are Doing Ads For Swim Diapers

When your dad’s a 28-time Olympic medalist, you’re destined to make a splash as well. That’s certainly the case for Boomer Phelps.

The 1-year-old son of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is starring in an ad campaign for Huggies Little Swimmers with his dad. Titled “Training for 2032,” the campaign follows the swimmer’s journey to prepare Boomer for his future Olympic glory ... or at least for fun, safe times in the pool with family.

In their latest ad, “Greatness Is Earned,” the adorable duo engage in some more adorable father-son bonding.

As the tagline notes, “To become the greatest of all time, it’s not about being the fastest ― it’s about being the cutest.”