It’s 2017, and there are still people who think you can trust online users with the sacred task of choosing a name.
Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles created a new mascot, and then went onto social media to ask for help giving it a moniker.
“Only appropriate names will be considered,” the agency warned, as if that’s ever made a difference.
Needless to say, Platey McPlateface is already the clear favorite on Twitter:
Last year, Boaty McBoatface won an online poll for the name of a new British research vessel, only to have the United Kingdom’s government choose another more regal name instead.
Ever since, variations of the name have appeared in online polls. But in this case, the character is literally a license plate with a face, making Platey McPlateface quite possibly the most appropriate name option of all.
However, if the BMV chooses to kill yet another meme dream, they do have other options:
Ohio’s BMV has not yet announced a winner or a shortlist of finalists.
