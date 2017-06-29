It’s 2017, and there are still people who think you can trust online users with the sacred task of choosing a name.

Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles created a new mascot, and then went onto social media to ask for help giving it a moniker.

“Only appropriate names will be considered,” the agency warned, as if that’s ever made a difference.

Needless to say, Platey McPlateface is already the clear favorite on Twitter:

There doesn't even need to be a vote. Just declare Platey McPlateface the winner. — Ryan Kramb (@rkramb) June 27, 2017

This is even a question? #PlateyMcPlateface — Micah Derry (@MicahDerry) June 28, 2017

Ever since, variations of the name have appeared in online polls. But in this case, the character is literally a license plate with a face, making Platey McPlateface quite possibly the most appropriate name option of all.

However, if the BMV chooses to kill yet another meme dream, they do have other options:

Plato



do it



do it for philosophy — Dan✯Nolan (@Zoggykins) June 28, 2017

I really like Buckey Plate — Jennifer Grant (@jengrant72) June 28, 2017

TAG ALONG — 👁‍🗨 (@sbstn111) June 27, 2017

O-HI-O — Brian Vornberger (@BVornberger) June 28, 2017

I'm personally fond of the name AAAAAA OOOOOOO — Platey McPlateface (@hhazelboyy) June 27, 2017

Name him "Reggie" i.e. Registration — KevinDMaier (@Kevinmaier4) June 27, 2017