WEIRD NEWS
06/29/2017 04:45 am ET | Updated 6 hours ago

Ohio Asked For Help Naming BMV's New Mascot. You Know What Happened Next.

Let's just say there's a clear favorite already.

By Ed Mazza
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

It’s 2017, and there are still people who think you can trust online users with the sacred task of choosing a name

Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles created a new mascot, and then went onto social media to ask for help giving it a moniker. 

“Only appropriate names will be considered,” the agency warned, as if that’s ever made a difference. 

Needless to say, Platey McPlateface is already the clear favorite on Twitter:

Last year, Boaty McBoatface won an online poll for the name of a new British research vessel, only to have the United Kingdom’s government choose another more regal name instead

Ever since, variations of the name have appeared in online polls. But in this case, the character is literally a license plate with a face, making Platey McPlateface quite possibly the most appropriate name option of all. 

However, if the BMV chooses to kill yet another meme dream, they do have other options: 

Ohio’s BMV has not yet announced a winner or a shortlist of finalists.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Cars Boaty Mcboatface Department Of Motor Vehicles
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Ohio Asked For Help Naming BMV's New Mascot. You Know What Happened Next.

CONVERSATIONS