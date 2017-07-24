On Buffy, Supergirl, and the Burden of Queer Representation

The first time I saw Willow and Tara on screen together, I nearly cried. Buffy had just finished its run when I discovered it, and I saved up money from babysitting and from my job busing tables to buy all of the seasons on DVD. I watched the whole series repeatedly, but I watched seasons four through six, the Willow/Tara years, too many times to count. Every time Tara died, I cried. I was heartbroken that the couple with which I identified ended in such a tragic way, largely because it played into my own fears that my own story could only ever be tragic.

I grew up gay in Mississippi, which is honestly just about as much fun as you might imagine. I was very lucky in that I had a supportive mother who had queer people in her life. I’m also white, which spared me the compounded discrimination a lot of folks face.

In spite of these advantages, I felt entirely alone. I did not come out at my high school, in large part out of fear that being openly gay would jeopardize my chances of winning organizational elections and, consequently, of getting a scholarship that would get me the hell out. I wore the clothes I thought I should, even though I hated them and, vicious cycle, hated myself for hating them.

Buffy gave me hope. Willow and Tara had friends, and they had each other. They were, until their ending, gay characters who were happy and normal, putting to the side that bit about living over a hellmouth and their truly bizarre wardrobe choices.

As I got older, the number of queer characters on television grew, and I watched as many of the shows as I could: Alex and Marissa on The O.C., Callie and Erica, then Arizona, on Grey’s Anatomy, The L Word (oh, The L Word). I also left Mississippi, exploring the world and finding my own queer family. I’m now finishing law school, where Lambda, the LGBTQ group, is one of the biggest on campus. I have wonderful queer folks in my life, and I am happier than I ever could have anticipated as a teenager watching Buffy on my living room floor.

Despite the way my world has expanded, I haven’t stopped looking for queer representation. As a gender nonconforming person, I am daily exhausted by stares and questions. I still feel isolated, even when I know I can call any number of people to build me back up after someone makes the kind of comment that used to shut me down for days. It is hard to be visibly queer, and no matter where I am, a small part of me will always be sixteen and alone in Mississippi.

Seeing queer folks on television and reading about them in books makes my life feel less like an aberration. There aren’t many (any?) butch characters on television (love you, Wynonna Earp, but Nicole Haught most definitely does not count). There are, however, a handful of loving queer female couples.

Alex Danvers and Maggie Sawyer of Supergirl are one of those couples. I love Supergirl. I have brought as many friends as possible into the fandom, raving about the feminist messages and solid female characters. When I watched Cat Grant take Kara for drinks to discuss double standards for women in the workplace, I actually shouted, “Shut the fuck up!” at my television, so shocked was I that they were devoting essentially an entire episode to the issue. In season two, they handled Alex’s coming out and subsequent relationship with Maggie so incredibly well that I knew I would keep watching even if the show didn’t get back to its first season plot peak.

So, what’s the problem? If your social media circles don’t include a subset of lesbian nerds, you’re forgiven. Mine do, however, and that’s how I was alerted to an incident on a Supergirl panel at Comic-Con. Boiling it down to essential background, there are a significant number of Supergirl fans who ship (nerd slang for supporting a certain couple) Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, and Lena Luthor. Two of the actors on the show dismissed the ship in a way that many fans feel was hurtful, with a sort of “how ridiculous is that” groan at the largely LGBTQ base supporting the not-actually-a-couple couple. Lots of people have said that it’s unfair of fans to be upset at the Supergirl cast involved.* After all, the show has Alex and Maggie. What more can we expect?

Lena/Kara (SuperCorp, if you will) is a ship built entirely on subtext, but it’s totally understandable. (I’m all for strong female friendship, but when’s the last time a new, platonic friend filled your office with flowers or called you her hero? Looking at you with gay judgment, Lena Luthor.) Moreover, the reality for LGBTQ fans is that they often have to live in the subtext, because it’s so rare for a show to include a queer character or couple, much less to keep one alive.

Unfortunately, LGBTQ fans face homophobic backlash for suggesting that there might be romantic undertones to a relationship between two people of the same sex. There are plenty of people who ship heterosexual pairings that aren’t canon. Harry and Hermione fans abound, as do fans of James and Kara, to return to Supergirl. When LGBTQ fans suggest a ship, however, they are often accused of having an agenda. To be fair, they do: queer representation.

Therein lies the problem. LGBTQ fans are starved for representation. Folks are still pissy with Joss Whedon for killing Tara, though he is not the only one to have killed a queer character. In fact, the bury your gays trope is so pervasive that the killing of Lexa on The 100 sparked an entire convention. Queer folks will flock to any movie or show that provides them with any kind of queer character or relationship, braving truly terrible films just to catch a glimpse of someone who looks or loves like they do.

SuperCorp fans saw potential and built something for themselves in part because they know the responsibility for creating conversations about queer relationships lies with them. Queer people bear the brunt of the burden of queer representation, and they shouldn’t be blamed for finding queerness where they can.

Does the cast of Supergirl get a pass because they gave us Alex and Maggie? Nope. Maybe it’s not fair, but it’s as a result of their relationship to the queer community that they’re held to a higher standard. SuperCorp will never be canon. That’s fine. What’s not fine, however, is dismissing LGBTQ relationships. I’m thankful for Alex and Maggie, but I’m disappointed in the cast for failing to understand exactly how important it can be for LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ youth, to feel like their relationships are possible, not laughable.