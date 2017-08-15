On the Panama Canal's 103rd Anniversary, We're Just Getting Started

Courtesy of the Panama Canal Authority

Today marks the 103rd anniversary of the Panama Canal. However, even with the recent activity and excitement over the first year of operation of the Expanded Canal, it serves as a humbling reminder of the history of this great waterway, the changes it’s seen over the years, and the honor and responsibility that we, as Panamanians, have undertaken.

The 2016 inauguration of the Expanded Canal was certainly a proud moment for all Panamanians. Since then, the new lane has not only performed well, it’s surpassed nearly all our original expectations, demonstrating the industry’s high demand for, and value of, the service it provides. In little over a year, the Expanded Panama Canal helped to continually set tonnage records, redraw global trade routes and positively impact others around the world. More than 1,800 Neopanamax vessels have transited the Neopanamax Locks. And for fiscal year 2018, which begins on October 1, we anticipate a record year with tonnage reaching 429.4 million Panama Canal tons, and more than 13,000 transits, which include 2,335 Neopanamax vessels.

The Panama Canal is constantly innovating in order to remain an efficient and competitive route for world maritime trade. Throughout its storied history, the Canal has continued to evolve through several modernization endeavors, leaving a legacy of innovation, connectivity and sustainability, and as such it has had a direct impact on global trade, as well as the people of Panama. Today, we continue in that tradition.

As we look to the future, the Panama Canal has embarked upon an ambitious plan to further strengthen its position as the logistics hub of the Americas. Our goal is to move forward with various infrastructure projects over the coming years that will provide added-value services to the maritime community, greater connectivity and regional transshipment opportunities that further benefit our valued customers, Panama’s local economy, and the surrounding regions. Some of the projects we aim to develop in the short-term include the concession for the construction of a roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo terminal and a logistic park in the Pacific. These new projects will enable Panama to fully take advantage of the opportunities the newly expanded Canal has to offer.

Through these and other projects, we will continue to bring value to the maritime industry and people of Panama, while remaining committed to ensuring the continued successful operation of the Canal—now, like always. Even as I reflect on the remarkable history of these past 103 years, it’s hard not to feel like we’re just getting started.

Jorge L. Quijano

Panama Canal Administrator

*A version of these remarks appeared in the August edition of the ACP’s monthly newsletter, the Canal Connection.