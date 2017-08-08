Who needs leaks anyway?

Even though Episode 4 of “Game of Thrones” Season 7 leaked before its air date last Sunday ― and a “catastrophic” hack at HBO could mean more episodes are on the way ― it turns out fans who want to know where the show is going may already have all the information they need.

Just pay very close attention to Bran.

Like Redditor mn_lax_man points out, pretty much everything Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) does on the show could be considered foreshadowing.

As the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran knows where everyone has been, which is evident when he repeats Littlefinger’s (Aidan Gillen) line from Season 3, “Chaos is a ladder,” causing Littlefinger to make this “oh, shit” face:

He also knows where things are headed and he’s likely playing his part to make sure the future unfolds correctly, just as his Three-Eyed Raven predecessor did what he had to do to make sure Bran took over his position.

So when Bran gives Littlefinger’s Valyrian steel dagger to Arya (Maisie Williams), he gives it to her for a reason.

Redditor mn_lax_man speculates this is because Arya will eventually kill a White Walker, but there’s still the possibility that she’ll use it to kill Littlefinger, which has been the rumor for a while.

Also, when Bran tells Meera (Ellie Kendrick) he doesn’t need her anymore, sure, he probably doesn’t need her, but he could’ve said this so Meera would head home and bring her father, Howland Reed, into the story.

(Howland was the only other survivor besides Ned Stark from the fight at the Tower of Joy, and he presumably knows the truth about Jon Snow’s parentage.)