Here's Why Oprah And Stedman Have Never Gotten Married

Oprah Winfrey has done just about everything, but there are at least two roles we know she doesn’t plan to try: president of the United States, and wife.

The media icon explained to Vogue why she and longtime partner Stedman Graham have never tied the knot ― and will never tie the knot.

“The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we have actually gotten married?’” she said. “And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Winfrey, who has been in a relationship with Graham since 1986, said that the subject of marriage has come up just once in their relationship. No one believes this, she said, but it’s true.

She also explained that not being married taught her to “live life on your own terms,” a concept she’s built her career on.

It’s not surprising to hear that Winfrey, whose recent endeavors include a line of prepared foods and a role in the magical-looking film “A Wrinkle in Time,” approaches her relationship in her own way instead of following tradition, but it’s no less inspiring.