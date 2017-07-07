Just A Friendly And Wildly Hot Reminder That Oscar Isaac Is Playing Hamlet

Today Broadway World released a batch of photos behind the scenes of The Public’s upcoming production of “Hamlet,” and the critics are unanimous: daaaaaammmmnnnn.

The highly anticipated production stars movie star and Cheeto innovator Oscar Isaac as the brooding Danish Prince who sets out to avenge his evil uncle King Claudius after receiving a message from his murdered father’s ghost.

Here he is in rehearsals in a gray sweater, looking princely. Hi, Oscar! Heyyyy, Oscar.

I was not prepared for this press photo of Oscar Isaac wearing a chunky knit in Hamlet pic.twitter.com/o2vIF5hz3d — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 7, 2017

Oskar Eustis, who recently directed The Public’s controversial contemporary take on “Julius Caesar,” serves as artistic director. Eustis also cast Isaac in “Two Gentlemen of Verona” in 2005, shortly after the actor graduated from Juilliard, and “Romeo and Juliet” in 2007.

The New York Times’ Alexis Soloski described Isaac’s portrayal of Hamlet as “antic, mercurial, unpredictable,” noting that “each line of verse comes across clearly, almost conversationally.” Eustis chimed in: “That combination, particularly in such a handsome man, it’s amazing.” Truth.

The production, which is on view until Sept. 3, also features Gayle Rankin as Ophelia, Peter Friedman as Polonius, Keegan-Michael Key as Horatio and Roberta Colindrez as Rosencrantz. But, ay, there’s the rub ― it is very very, very sold out.