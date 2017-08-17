Overcoming Fear, Managing Failure & Developing a Success Mindset

Fear is one of those things we’ve all experienced at some point. In times of physical danger, fear can literally save our lives. It triggers the most primitive part of our brain, the part responsible for alerting and protecting us from danger. Fear helps to keep us safe and alive. However, there are times where fear isn’t real, but something we create ourselves. The mind is powerful and what we tell ourselves influences our actions and reactions.

For entrepreneurs or anyone brave enough to take a risk we create fear when we do not know the outcome of a certain situation. Why is that? Because we are afraid of the unknown and when we go outside of our comfort zone we feel scared. Understanding where that fear stems from is critical to overcoming it. Sometimes our fears are not even our own. Sometimes we allow others to project their own fears and insecurities onto us. We allow them to plant doubt in us and cause us to believe that what we want and what we’re capable of isn’t possible simply because they don’t believe it’s possible for them.

When that happens it’s important to be able to recognize it. You have to be willing to look within yourself and ask, “Am I really afraid of this and if so, why? Or have I allowed someone else’s limiting beliefs of themselves infiltrate my mind?” Until we unpack the root of the fear we will continue to allow the fear to paralyze us. Sometimes the only way to move forward is to be retrospective and look inward. Once we are able to recognize the source of our fear we can begin to work through it.

Many of our previous experiences influence how we react in certain situations. So if our past experiences have been rooted in fear, chances are, so will our future experiences. Without taking the necessary steps to identify the source of fear you will always remain on the diving board and never take the dive. Jumping off that board and taking that leap can be scary, but it can also be exhilarating.

Don’t allow yourself to be so overcome with fear that you never allow yourself the blessing of new experiences. Not everything of value in life comes from books. Take chances and experience the world. Be open to new experiences & challenges and know that even if you take the risk and fail it is only through experience that we ever really learn.

The fear of failure prevents many from taking chances or starting something new. For some, the thought of failing can be paralyzing so instead of venturing forward and taking a chance, many choose to do nothing all in an effort to avoid failing. For others, it isn’t failing that frightens them it’s the thought of actually succeeding that they’re afraid of.

When we succeed we now have set the bar to always perform at the level. The pressure that comes with being and remaining successful can be overwhelming and scary. We see it all the time with celebrities, singers, actors, or anyone in the limelight. One day they’re loved by everyone, selling out stadiums and platinum records and the next they end up on some reality show about has beens.

Being able to manage failure is key to developing a success mindset. In my weekly podcast I talk about finding lessons in failure. Failure isn’t final. Failure is the Universe’s way of pushing us in the right direction. Failure is the Universe preparing us for the victory. Never get discouraged if you fail. Learn from it. Keep trying. Once we begin to understand that failure is a part of success the way we respond to failure changes.

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison

In life and in business perspective is everything. How you view yourself and what you believe yourself to be will influence your choices, actions, and eventually outcomes. If you believe you are a failure you will fail, but if you believe that you will win, eventually you will. Believing is half the battle, executing is the other half. The number of times you fail becomes irrelevant once you win.

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”- Thomas Edison