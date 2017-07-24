90 Percent Of U.S. Men Have This Problematic Health Condition

Earlier this year, researchers Philip Maffetone, Ivan Rivera-Dominguez and Paul Laursen reported that up to 76 percent of the world’s population may be overfat. In this latest report, they’ve focused on some of the world’s wealthiest countries and found that “the estimate of overfat in the world’s 30 top developed nations is substantially higher than the prevalence of overweight and obese adults and children worldwide” ― a fact that they say “stresses the seriousness of the overfat pandemic.”

Laursen, an adjunct professor at New Zealand’s Auckland University of Technology, said that people need to limit their intake of sugar and processed foods, and called for new government efforts ― “regulations/policies/taxes, etc” ― to address the problem. Clinicians also need to step up their game and encourage better lifestyle choices, he told HuffPost in an email.

Regardless of whether they’re considered medically overweight or obese, overfat individuals have excess body fat, suggesting a high degree of cardiometabolic dysregulation that can increase the risk of chronic and even deadly conditions and diminish quality of life.

Being overfat is linked to hypertension, heart disease, stroke, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis and gout, pulmonary diseases, sleep apnea and many other conditions. Even people who are physically active may still be overfat, the study notes.

The researchers said that the traditional ways of assessing weight-related issues aren’t effective when determining whether someone is overfat. They recommend measuring your waistline at the belly button and comparing it to your height. The waist measure should be less than half your height.