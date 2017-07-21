ENTERTAINMENT
This Owen Wilson-Themed Lightsaber Battle Will Make You Go 'Wow'

The astonishment is strong in this video.

By Lee Moran

Wow, indeed.

Star Wars” gets the Owen Wilson treatment in a hilarious new mashup.

The Hollywood actor’s signature saying of “wow” replaces lightsaber swooshes in the clip that’s fast going viral online. YouTube channel Ursinarium shared the montage on Thursday. It’s since garnered 1.2 million views.

The idea is not new, however, as the channel revealed it was inspired to create the clip after spotting this tweet:

Check out the “Star Wars”-Owen Wilson battle in the clip above.

Alternatively, watch just under 10 hours of Wilson saying “wow” in the video below:

Or don’t.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

