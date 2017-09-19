An aid agency made refugees welcome over the weekend by inviting them into President Donald Trump’s old childhood home.

Oxfam rented the five-bedroom Tudor-style property in Queens, New York, via Airbnb. It threw open the doors to four people who have resettled in the U.S. after fleeing conflict and persecution in Syria, Vietnam and Somalia.

It even laid out a “Refugees Welcome” doormat to take pride of place alongside the existing Trump-themed memorabilia.

The visitors shared their take on the American dream as they sat inside the house that Trump reportedly lived in until he was 4 years old for a video, which Oxfam posted to YouTube on Monday.

The clip, above, aims to draw attention to the ongoing refugee crisis during this week’s United Nations General Assembly, according to Oxfam.

Shannon Scribner, acting director for Oxfam America’s humanitarian department, said the video is intended to “send a message to Trump but also world leaders that they need to do more to help refugees.”

The stunt comes amid fierce debate over Trump’s orders to ban refugees and people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

It has “never been more important for Americans to use their voice to let their government know that refugees are welcome here,” Oxfam noted on its website.

“A cornerstone of the founding values of the U.S. was to offer oppressed people refuge from violence and persecution,” it added. “Now as Americans we must open our minds, hearts, and communities to vulnerable refugees who are seeking a safe place to call home.”

Check out the full clip above.

America does not do a good job of tracking incidents of hate and bias. We need your help to create a database of such incidents across the country, so we all know what’s going on. Tell us your story.