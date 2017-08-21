HUFFPOST FINDS
08/21/2017 04:09 pm ET

11 Pajama Tops You Can Wear To Work

It’s now mainstream acceptable to literally wake up like this.

By Brittany Nims
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
Maria Rosaria Rizzo, fashion blogger La Coquette Italienne, wears an Essentiel Antwerp green khaki pajama outfit with blue flower prints, a YSL Saint Laurent bag, Dior sunglasses, Moma Gioielli necklace and earrings, a Poiray Paris watch, and an Ursul Paris blue leather bracelet, on March 12, 2017 in Paris, France.

If you frequently find yourself running late for work because you have nothing to wear, this latest workwear trend might be your godsend.

Pajama dressing is the runway trend you kind of want to hate, but also kind of love. You’ve probably seen celebs like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian strutting around New York and L.A. donning silky PJ sets with strappy heels, bold lips and chunky jewelry....as one does.

Basically, it’s now mainstream acceptable to literally wake up like this.

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
NEW YORK - MAY 15: Jenna Lyons seen out in Manhattan on May 15, 2017 in New York, New York, wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble. 

And, why shouldn’t it be? Pajamas are comfortable, effortlessly structured and cozy as hell. Plus, being able to toss on one of these silky tops with a high-waist skirt or pair of paper bag pants takes the stress out of planning what to wear each morning. Simply tuck it in, add some accessories and go. 

When thinking about how to wear PJs to work IRL, mix and match contrasting pieces. Pair a loose, unstructured pajama-inspired top with fitted or pleated bottoms. Dress the look up with strappy heels, loud jewelry and bold eyes and lips, and you’ll easy make this trend your own. 

Below, check out 11 of our favorite pajama tops that you can also wear to work. Find the style that works for you, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

