Pamper Your Best Pawed Friend on National Dog Day, August 26th

Everyday is National Dog Day in my home. I can't begin to imagine what my life would be like without my furry companions. Dogs are truly men and women's best friends. Having a four legged blessing in your life is the best thing ever. I have had the most miserable days but the second I get home and see those sweet faces and wagging tails, my stress level plummets down to zero. The unconditional love is beyond anything you can imagine.

stacy moya My companions, Basil (left) and Ginger (right)

If you love your furbabies as much as I do, you're going to want to treat them not only on National Dog Day but everyday. Here's a round-up of some South Florida pet-friendly hotels where you can take your best bud for some pampering.

stacy moya

1 Hotels | 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

1 Hotels is doing a brand-wide month long initiative for National Dog Day today. Kick back and spoil your pup with a savory gourmet meal from the comfort of your room with in-room dining menu via Goodthings, the hotel’s minibar, with dishes provided by Ollie, a specialty, human-grade dog food brand. At 1 Hotel South Beach, Beachcraft encourages guests to have lunch or dinner in the outdoor area with their pets, treating them to a gratis meal as diners enjoy top-notch cuisine. The menus are comprised of all the ingredients your dog needs and nothing that they don’t. All dishes are paired with fresh, cold, triple-filtered tap water and delivered in eco-friendly bowls.

stacy moya

Beachcraft at 1 Hotel South Beach | 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

"Dogs Eat Free Offerings" include the All American Dog (a chicken liver and bacon treat topped with a ketchup glaze appetizer) and Paleo Pup (a meal of raw beef, carrots, celery and blueberries).

stacy moya

W Miami | 485 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131 and W South Beach | 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Pet Policy: Pets 45 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $100 one-time check-in fee + $25 per night cleaning fee.

Pet Goodies: Welcome package full of dog- or cat-friendly items, including a pet toy, treat, leash and collar, litter box and wee pads, bed, food, water bowl with floor mat, clean-up bags and details about their Whatever/Whenever® pet services. Pets can also expect a special treat at turn down.

Concierge Booking Services: Dog-sitting and walking, vet and grooming, locations to nearest dog parks and runs, list of dog friendly restaurants & bars, nearest pet store, pet bakery (woof, woof-we love baked and healthy treats!).

stacy moya

The Setai, Miami Beach | 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

In tandem with National Dog Day, The Setai, Miami Beach rolls out the red carpet for pets. Pets who are registered with their owners upon arrival will enjoy The Setai just as much. Awaiting them in their suite are welcome amenities including pet treats, plush pet toys, a bowl for pet food and another filled with Evian water. In addition, pets are welcomed in our outdoor restaurants, including The Courtyard and Ocean Grill. For guests that want to treat their pets to the full VIP experience, our Executive Chef can arrange an elaborate pet menu during their stay and our concierge team can coordinate daily walking services, and pet sitting.

Dog concierge services include: Groomer services will be offered and arranged for an additional fee, list of suggested pet friendly restaurants, parks, pet boutiques and trails placed conveniently in each room and suite, and courtesy bags for dog walks

Note - Pet size limit is 20lbs and one pet per Suite in the Art Deco Building, with no limitation in the Ocean Suites. Pets must be checked-in and registered with the owners. Special dining menus and services are available upon request and at an additional fee.

stacy moya

ME Miami and ME by Melia | Marquis Residences, 1100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Pet Policy: Pet accommodations apply to cats and dogs below 20 pounds (8 kg) - Service animals, such as seeing eye dogs regardless of the weight, are permitted to occupy guestrooms with their owners at no price.

Price: $25 a night and with waiver of $100 for incidental cleaning

Pet Goodies: Pet menus offering treats and food found inside of guest in room dining menu, doggie bags for solid waste collection, pet beds, pet dressing gown and slippers, pet blanket, pet shampoo/shower gel, bowl for food and water with welcome amenity and welcome note personalized to their name.

stacy moya

The Betsy Hotel | 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

“Everybody Loves the Underdog” – a new exhibition in the Underground Gallery, celebrating the dog portraits of artist Eric Ginsburg and curated by the hotel’s own Chief Canine Officer, Katie, is now on display. Locals and hotel guests will be able to bring their pets for a special exhibition day on Saturday, August 26 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. The Miami Dade Animal Services HOPE Express Adoption will be on-site where families, kids and locals can stop by to say hello to the adorable, adoptable cats and dogs and maybe find their new best friend.

The hotel staff will be on-site outfitting pets with a poetry bandana courtesy of O, Miami Poetry Festival. And for an extra special dog day, pups can also enjoy a personalized experience of gentle massage, cool, fresh water and healthy nibblers alongside their owners. The Pampering Your Pooch spa treatment consists of a 50 minutes massage delivering the relaxing benefits of aromatherapy oils and 10 minutes for the furry friend, for just $99.

stacy moya

EPIC | 270 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

The EPIC welcomes all pets, regardless of size, weight, or breed (as long as it fits through the door) for FREE and we love that. The VIP (Very Important Pet) goodies consist of plush loaner beds, toys, food, water bowls and mats, a nightly turndown treat, and a list of per friendly restaurants, parks, groomers and pet boutiques in the area. Plus, pets are welcome to the nightly complimentary wince reception for the humans. This is also provided by sister Kimpton Miami Hotels, Surfcomber (1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139) and Anglers (600 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139).

stacy moya

Washington Park Hotel | 1050 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Book the Furry Bark package and there is no fee for your furry companion plus you get 10% off your room. Washington Park also has pet goodies consiting of BarkBox with a glow-in-the-dark rubber ball, maple bacon dog biscuits, a flexi bowl for traveling, a chew toy, and travel tips for your dog.

stacy moya

Residence Inn Surfside | 9200 Collins Ave., Surfside, FL

Pet friendly Residence Inn charges a $100 non-refundable fee and provides daily treats for your pet. It is also hosting a Dog Days of Summer Pet Adoption Party on August 29th from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in partnership with the North Shore Animal League America.

stacy moya

Loews Miami Beach | 1621 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Up to two pets can stay in your room for a $50 non-refundable fee per pet. Included in the Loews Loves Pets Program are an abundance of pet goodies including a name tag, bowl and mat, special treats and in-room dining menus for pet guests with gourmet pet-friendly dishes curated by Loews’ chefs, a loaner bet bed, litter boxes, scoopers, scratching pads, as well as pet sitting and walking plus a list of pet friendly restaurants in the neighborhood.