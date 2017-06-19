Pandora Celebrates And Supports LGBTQ Community With Launch Of 'Sounds Like Pride'

Pandora, “the world’s most powerful music discovery platform,” is turning up the volume on Pride with a brand new spotlight on queer artists and experiences.

The “Sounds Like Pride” campaign includes a special station, exclusive content from emerging LGBTQ+ musicians and Pandora employees, and a charitable collaboration with The Ally Coalition, according to a press release sent to HuffPost.

The “Sounds Like Pride” station features “personal Pride experiences from Riff Raff and Jonny Pierce from The Drums,” as well other artists throughout June, via Artist Audio Messages. It will also offer listeners music from LGBTQ+ artists including Against Me!, Grizzly Bear, Le Tigré and Perfume Genius, as well as classics from ABBA, Blondie, Culture Club, David Bowie, George Michael, Queen and many more.

Pandora users can donate directly to The Ally Coalition via the “Sounds Like Pride” station to support their LGBTQ+ advocacy.

In an effort to shine a light on queer employees working for the company, Pandora will also be featuring their personal stories to reveal what “Pride sounds like to them.”

“Now, more than ever, it is important to celebrate and recognize the strength, resilience, courage, creativity, and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community,” Colleen Finnegan, who works for Pandora Employee Experience and Marketing, told HuffPost in an email. “By celebrating Pride at Pandora, we are not only saying ‘I see you, I got you,’ to our employees – we are saying it to LGBTQ+ folks everywhere.”